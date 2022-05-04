ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

Flood Advisory issued for Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds and blowing dust include Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands and Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could restrict visibility to four miles or less. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is expected along with the strong winds. Look for visibility to be greatly reduced at times, especially along the US-50 corridor. High profile vehicles should use extra caution along north-south routes.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Elko County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SR-225 from Wildhorse to Owyhee as well as US-93 from Wells to Jackpot could develop slick spots Sunday morning. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches in spots are expected on road surfaces.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, strong longshore currents in the surf zone south of Cape Hatteras. * WHERE...Oceanside Hatteras Island, north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event with conditions deteriorating Sunday afternoon and peaking Monday through Wednesday, then gradually improving late in the week. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to between 40 and 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 1 and 101, and State Routes 154 and 246. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Advisory level winds are expected Sunday afternoon through Sunday night, with additional wind advisories likely.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 200 AM EDT. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia West Fork River Near Clarksburg affecting Harrison County. For the West Fork River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Fork River Near Clarksburg. * WHEN...From this evening to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water starts to enter some homes along the low sections near the river. Liberty Avenue starts to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 PM EDT Saturday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is crest at 14.3 feet this evening, then fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 5.7 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.3 feet on 06/05/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Chuska Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Central Highlands; Chuska Mountains; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northeast Highlands; South Central Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central New Mexico. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. For the High Wind Warning, from 2 AM Sunday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mercer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MERCER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
MERCER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening, then again from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds will result in difficult travel, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may generate hazardous boating conditions on area lakes, including Lake Powell.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northern Gila County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. Overnight recovery values will be between 35 and 45 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
GILA COUNTY, AZ

