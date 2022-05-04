Flood Advisory issued for Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, strong longshore currents in the surf zone south of Cape Hatteras. * WHERE...Oceanside Hatteras Island, north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event with conditions deteriorating Sunday afternoon and peaking Monday through Wednesday, then gradually improving late in the week. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide.

