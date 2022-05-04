ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation pushing more borrowers with low FICO scores to default -study

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tpjwo_0fSpWq8100
A man looks at eggs at a supermarket in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 13, 2022. Picture taken April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska/File Photo

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Soaring inflation pushing the price up for everyday items like gas and groceries in the United States is leading consumers with low credit scores to borrow more and default on their loans more often, a study by credit agency TransUnion (TRU.N) found on Wednesday.

Credit card balances and delinquency rates among non-prime borrowers--people with credit scores below 660--increased by the greatest percentage since early 2021, when inflation began to rise significantly. If high inflation persists, the study projected delinquencies could rise to about 8.4% of total credit card loans by the first quarter 2023, up from 8% in the first quarter this year.

The findings show that despite most consumers being in good financial standing thanks to robust government stimulus and wage growth, consumers with the least financial cushion are increasingly vulnerable to price shocks caused by inflation.

"Despite everything that has happened in the last two years, the consumer is in extremely good shape, but not all of them," said Charlie Wise, head of global research and consulting at TransUnion. "Averages gloss over the fact that some are struggling."

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point as part of its effort to combat high inflation, a move that will have knock-on effects for credit card borrowers because it will increase borrowing rates. read more

While credit card delinquency rates remain below pre-pandemic levels for non-prime borrowers, the study found these consumers are also carrying a heavier debt burden month-to-month than in the past two years.

The average non-mortgage debt balance per non-prime consumer in the first quarter of 2022 was $22,988. That is up from $22,461 in the first quarter 2021, and also up from $22,970 in the first quarter 2020, before the pandemic began in the United States.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Same Ole
2d ago

If they have low FICO scores now that means they werent paying their bills when the economy was good prior to the pandemic. Of course they arent gonna pay now that it bad.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Inflation#Consumer Credit#Credit Reporting#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve
FOXBusiness

Worried about a recession? Wells Fargo says to watch for this telltale sign

With the Federal Reserve taking an increasingly hawkish approach to tackling the highest inflation in 40 years, a growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
FingerLakes1.com

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: More Stimulus Payments May Still Be Within Reach

Some states are considering stimulus checks that would provide financial relief. It's possible the federal government could also act. In recent years, Americans have received a substantial amount of stimulus money in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

425K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy