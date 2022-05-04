ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Surefire social media growth hacks that increase brand awareness

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thanks to the advancements in technology over the last two decades, the world has changed at a breakneck speed. Communication, commerce, and especially social norms have taken on massive transformations. One of the biggest tools that have led to this kind of change throughout the world is the rising popularity and...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Tips & tricks to creating buzz-worthy content

In the age of the internet, the word content has taken on a whole new meaning. Once upon a time, businesses only had to consider print ads and traditional media such as radio or television. While these are demanding, it pales in comparison to what companies are doing today. On a day to day basis, businesses discuss a myriad of topics related to content production and reception. The internet has caused these discussions to be a necessity as, in many ways, content has become an industry of its own. This is due to the nature of the internet – it is an endless sea of content. Within this sphere, a company must do enough for a person to take notice and interest in what they are offering. If a company cannot make themselves visible online, they will struggle to achieve profitability. However, this is a flip side to this as best put by author and keynote speaker, Andrew Davis, “Content builds relationships. Relationships are built on trust. Trust drives revenue.”
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#Social Networks#Cable Television#Content Marketing#Twitter
FingerLakes1.com

Recall on school classroom chairs

These classroom chairs are being recalled. Amazon recalls Amazon Basics School Classroom stack chairs. Public health alert: Chicken products missing inspection. Amazon is a website with endless options and supplies. You can use it for almost anything. Even stuff for the classroom. If you ordered stackable chairs off of amazon...
EDUCATION
FingerLakes1.com

Adam Whiting Review – The best training online

You felt the urge to open an online business after the pandemic, but you don’t know how. Adam Whiting says he can provide all the information you need under one roof!. Does he really have the right training to help you build a successful business?. !. You don’t have...
EDUCATION
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

77K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy