Apartment complex shooting kills Buffalo man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is dead after being shot multiple times inside an apartment complex on Donovan Drive.

Buffalo police responded to the address on the first block of the street around 1 a.m. From there, the 39-year-old man was taken to ECMC, where he was declared deceased.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .