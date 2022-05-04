Middle school in Hickory evacuated due to social media threat, message to families says

HICKORY, N.C. — A middle school in Hickory was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a threat made on social media, according to a message sent to families.

The message said all students and staff members at Arndt Middle School were evacuated to the football stadium. Student bags were also left behind to be searched, out of an abundance of caution.

[ ALSO READ: Authorities: Loaded gun found at high school in west Charlotte; student arrested ]

Police were called to the school, where detectives are investigating the threat.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the school and could see a large police presence outside. Students could also be seen gathered at the stadium.

Hickory middle school threat (WSOC)

Channel 9 has reached out to Hickory police for more information, but have not heard back at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

Full message sent to parents and families:

“This morning, Arndt Middle School was made aware of a statement of a threatening nature made through social media, and our law enforcement partners were immediately notified. All students and staff were evacuated to the SSHS football stadium and student bags were left behind to be searched, out of an abundance of caution. Please know that we take any threat that we are made aware of seriously as the safety and well being of our students and staff is our utmost priority. We are working with our law enforcement partners to actively investigate, and we will continue to do so in order to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students and staff. All students and staff are safe, and we kindly ask that parents do not attempt to pick up their child at this time. We will update you when new information becomes available. Thank you for entrusting us with educating your children.”

(WATCH BELOW: Middle school teacher under investigation in Chester County, officials say)

Middle school teacher under investigation in Chester County, officials say

©2022 Cox Media Group