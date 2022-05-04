ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, FL

School resource officer working his last day among 2 killed in Calhoun County plane crash

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
Two men were killed and two others were critically injured in a plane crash in Calhoun County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and multiple news outlets.

The private plane wreck occurred after 4:30 p.m. central time during takeoff from the Calhoun County Airport, according to a statement from the Florida Sheriff's Association (FSA).

Steve Mears Jr., a second district commander for the veteran organization Florida American Legion and Lieutenant William "Randy” McCroan, a school resource officer and helicopter pilot for the CCSO, were killed in the crash, according to posts from family members on social media and the FSA.

Tuesday was also McCroan’s last day as a school resource officer in Calhoun County, according to the FSA.

"Our prayers go out to all these families and this community who are impacted by this tragedy," read a statement from the nonprofit sheriff's organization.

The reason the four people were on the plane as well as their final destination remains unclear.

As of Wednesday morning, the investigation was handed over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel, of Calhoun County, has not returned a reporter's request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: School resource officer working his last day among 2 killed in Calhoun County plane crash

