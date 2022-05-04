ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Tons of ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around the metro this year

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — After two years of events being cancelled, many cities and restaurants are bringing Cinco de Mayo celebrations back to life this Thursday in communities across the metro. Below are a list of events happening throughout the weekend that you can participate in:. On Saturday Pourhouse...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Twin Cities

6 new Twin Cities restaurants to try

It's been a busy last few weeks for restaurant openings in the Twin Cities. No need to wait — here are some new eateries you can try now. Boludo El 38: Argentinian pizza restaurant Boludo has swapped its tiny south Minneapolis storefront for a larger 25-seat building just around the corner. CrunCheese: They may look like corn dogs, but Dinkytown's gourmet Korean hot dog restaurant takes a unique spin on the classic with flavors like potato hot dog, rice cake and squid ink. Gus Gus: This St. Paul bar and bistro has a little bit of everything, including sea bass, giant burgers and fancy gold-wrapped jello shots. Kalsada: The modern Filipino restaurant in St. Paul serves brunch from sister-spot Cafe Astoria in the morning, and transitions to a full-service bar and restaurant for dinner. Burnt Chicken: After gaining popularity as a food truck, the fried chicken pop-up now has a yearlong residency at North Loop's First Draft taproom. Love Pizza: Golden Valley's latest pizza joint has two signature pizzas: coal-fired and a square-cut, extra-crispy bar pie. Tip: Try the limited-edition MBR meatballs, from a 110-year-old secret family recipe.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

Modern Filipino restaurant Kalsada now open in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minnesota — A new Filipino restaurant is now open in St. Paul. Kalsada can be found on Selby Avenue in the former space of Augustine's. Leah Raymundo and John Occhiato — who also own Cafe Astoria and Stella Belle — were approached to take over the space after Augustine's closed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s Spring & Summer Celebrations Coming Back In Full Force

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 took a lot of the fun away from Minnesota’s summer festivals the past two year, including Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Twin Cities. And while there’s plenty of ways to celebrate this weekend, St. Paul Cinco de Mayo festivities are scaled back. At El Burrito Mercado in St. Paul, it’s drink specials, plenty of food and lots of fellowship starting on Thursday. “I know at least in our community here on the West Side, the businesses are all doing their own thing, and it’s a great time to get out and support Mexican and Latino-owned businesses...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Excelsior, MN
City
Edina, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Eagan, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minnetonka, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
Axios Twin Cities

3 must-try rooftop bars in the Twin Cities

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these Twin Cities spots as the weather warms up.1. Union RooftopDetails: A kitchen and bar with a year-round retractable glass enclosed dining room. Perks: Open late — rain, shine or snow — this place has got you covered, literally. Book a table here.Address: 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.2. The Lexington RooftopDetails: A swanky, seasonal patio atop a St. Paul institution.Of note: Be sure to check when the rooftop is open for the season.Address: 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul.3. Hewing Hotel RooftopDetails: Experience the Minneapolis cityscape from this upscale lounge with both indoor and outdoor seating, weather permitting.Perks: Fireplaces to keep warm plus a light bites menu.Address: 300 N Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bear Sightings On The Rise Around The Twin Cities

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Bear sightings are being reported all across Minnesota, and even close to the Twin Cities as bear activity increases in the spring. Minnetonka resident Bob Koch captured a bear on his home surveillance camera over the weekend. The video shows the medium-sized black bear heading straight to his bird feeder. “When we got up that’s when we saw the whole pole bent over. It was laying almost on the ground,” Koch said. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources bear sightings map shows he’s not the only one. From curious cubs in Hackensack, to a 2 a.m. walk through in...
MINNETONKA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinco De Mayo#Lebanon#Tacos#Mexican
KARE 11

Derby fun at Canterbury Park

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — If you can't make it to Churchhill Downs you can still cheer on the ponies at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. The local racetrack is holding its annual all-day party. Racing analyst Angela Hermann joins KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the horses and the big party!
SHAKOPEE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

$7 Million Penthouse In Downtown Minneapolis Is Going Back On The Market

Originally published on May 5 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $7 million penthouse in downtown Minneapolis – reportedly owned by one of the Pohlads – is going back on the market. Bob Pohlad and his wife, Becky, reportedly purchased the condo at Washburn Lofts in 2016 for a whopping $6.3 million. Its price tag in 2022 looks to be the most expensive property listed in Minneapolis. The property, located next to the Mill City Museum, was listed on Monday by Coldwell Banker Realty. The 4,370-square-foot space has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, two dining rooms and overlooks St. Anthony Falls. Plus, there’s three garage parking spaces. (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) “Elegant open flowing floorplan with walls of windows showcasing commanding views at every turn! Gourmet kitchen with French doors leading out to the palatial 3,000 square foot private terrace with outdoor kitchen, sitting area, sauna and outdoor shower,” the listing said. (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) The property is currently listed as “coming soon.” (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) Bob Pohlad co-manages Pohlad Companies, which was founded in the 1950s by his father Carl Pohlad. Bob Pohlad’s brother, Jim, is the owner of the Minnesota Twins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Pack To Gift Gear To Justin Bieber + Wife During Minnesota Concert

Duluth Pack will gift Justin Bieber some high quality Duluth made gear to the highly popular entertainer and his wife before his concert in Minnesota. The company based in the Twin Ports definitely has a great name for itself. Duluth Pack gear has been featured in movies, TV, and in the hands of celebrities. The company has announced that they gift both Justin and his wife Hailey some gear before his show.
DULUTH, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Number One Secret Attraction Is 9,000 Years Old

There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Edina Art Fair returning after two-year COVID hiatus

Minnesota's oldest continuous summer arts fair will return to 50th & France in Edina this summer after a two-year hiatus. The Edina Art Fair, celebrating 55 years, will run June 3-5 and feature over 250 artists. Fairgoers can peruse and purchase art, enjoy food and drinks and listen to live music.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

St. Paul, Minneapolis make top five parks systems in America

ST PAUL, Minn. — When it comes to access, investment, amenities, acreage and equity, apparently the St. Paul parks system has it all — at least after Washington D.C. The Trust for Public Lands released its ParkScore ranking and it showed St. Paul coming in second place, and Minneapolis Parks coming in fifth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Spring into Uptown for a celebration of diversity

MINNEAPOLIS — In the heart of Minneapolis' Uptown there's a celebration that is showcasing the area's diverse community through performances, demonstrations, food, art, and activities. The Uptown Association and Amazing Thailand have come together to throw a multiculture block party called Spring Into Uptown: A Cultural Celebration of Traditions,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy