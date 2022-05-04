Tons of ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around the metro this year

Originally published on May 5 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $7 million penthouse in downtown Minneapolis – reportedly owned by one of the Pohlads – is going back on the market. Bob Pohlad and his wife, Becky, reportedly purchased the condo at Washburn Lofts in 2016 for a whopping $6.3 million. Its price tag in 2022 looks to be the most expensive property listed in Minneapolis. The property, located next to the Mill City Museum, was listed on Monday by Coldwell Banker Realty. The 4,370-square-foot space has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, two dining rooms and overlooks St. Anthony Falls. Plus, there’s three garage parking spaces. (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) “Elegant open flowing floorplan with walls of windows showcasing commanding views at every turn! Gourmet kitchen with French doors leading out to the palatial 3,000 square foot private terrace with outdoor kitchen, sitting area, sauna and outdoor shower,” the listing said. (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) The property is currently listed as “coming soon.” (credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) Bob Pohlad co-manages Pohlad Companies, which was founded in the 1950s by his father Carl Pohlad. Bob Pohlad’s brother, Jim, is the owner of the Minnesota Twins.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO