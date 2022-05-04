Free car seat check event happening this weekend in Santa Maria

An event in Santa Maria this weekend is aimed to help keep your child safe while in the car.

Marian Regional Medical Center is partnering with other agencies to hold a free car seat check event this Saturday.

"As much as we want to think that just the car seat is the solution, how that car seat is attached to your car is really, really important,” said Dr. Alicia Gonzalez, Marian Regional Medical Center E.R. medical director.

Marian says a staggering percentage of car seats are installed incorrectly.

“If you’re in an accident and it's not attached the right way, it could easily fall over, it could fly out the window. I mean, honestly, we've seen all these things happen and that can lead to serious life-threatening injury if it's not in there properly,” Gonzalez said.

During Saturday’s event, car seat experts will be on hand to inspect seats and help explain proper installation.

“If you're not doing it right or you don't know if you're doing it right, that's really common. We aren't born knowing how car seats work and so that's what we're here for. We want you to come with your car, bring your car seat and we'll teach it to you so that you can be confident your baby is safe,” Gonzalez said.

Children in California are required to be in a rear-facing car seat until the age of 2 unless the child weighs over 40 pounds or is more than 40 inches tall.

Marian says children should also be in a booster seat until they are 8 years-old or under 4’9’’ tall.

To get your car seats checked, head to Marion Regional Medical Center at 1400 E. Church Street Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are not needed.