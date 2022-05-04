Disney+’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ Lands Theatrical Release in Pakistan to Celebrate Muslim Superhero

Click here to read the full article.

Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel ” is set to electrify the big screen in Pakistan . The Marvel Studios series will have a theatrical release in Pakistan through a new initiative by licensee company HKC Entertainment.

Disney+ currently does not stream direct-to-consumer in the nation, and since “ Ms. Marvel ” is centered on a Muslim-Pakistani teen — making her Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero lead — the decision to host a special theatrical event was a no-brainer for HKC Entertainment CEO Hammad Chaudhry. The Eid-ul-Fitr holidays are also a cinema-going surge for Pakistani residents.

“The series is a wonderful celebration of Pakistani art, culture and talent as there is such a diverse engagement of Pakistani creatives across the board,” Chaudhry said, as reported by Variety . “We couldn’t have asked for a better Eid gift than this huge announcement.”

The series will premiere on Disney+ June 8, followed by a debut in Pakistan on June 16 with the first two episodes being combined into a feature-length presentation in cinemas. Episodes 3 and 4 will also be merged and released in Pakistan on June 20, followed by Episodes 5 and 6 on July 14.

“Ms. Marvel” stars newcomer Iman Vellani as the titular superhero whose real name is Kamala Khan. The first trailer for the series was released in March, showcasing Kamala’s unique set of skills after exposure to a toxic mist gives her body the ability to morph and stretch into different shapes.

The New Jersey-based teen also idolizes Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel played by Brie Larson, and their onscreen partnership is set to culminate in the upcoming Marvel film “The Marvels,” slated for a July 28, 2023 release after several delays.

“Ms. Marvel” was originally set to premiere in late 2021 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic shifts on Disney and Marvel production calendars. The series also stars Saagar Shaikh, Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, and Aramis Knight.

Bisha K. Ali serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner for “Ms. Marvel,” and the six-episode series has four directors: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, and Meera Menon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victoria Alonso are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson.

The news of “Ms. Marvel” landing a special theatrical release comes on the heels of another Disney-Marvel property being shut out of many Muslim-nation cinemas. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was reportedly banned in Saudi Arabia and Gulf nations due to the lesbian character America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).