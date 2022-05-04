Make-A-Wish Idaho grants miniature cow wish to Idaho Falls girl

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Make-A-Wish Idaho granted a wish to have a cow to a 6-year-old Idaho Falls girl with a genetic disorder.

Avery’s wish cow is a 300-pound purebred lowline angus. The bovine named Hope will live one mile away from Avery on a pasture owned by her grandparents.

"We went camping on my family's land and there's cows out there and she just is obsessed with seeing cows," said Avery's mother Jessica Torran. "She loves all animals. She really does. But she really likes cows."

Hope was raised by her breeder's daughters Brooke and Katie Maybe. The girls said they were glad to see her go to such a good cause but the parting was bittersweet.

"She has a purpose here, so there's nothing. She's too little to breed, and she can make this little girl so happy," Brooke Maybe said.

As part of the wish, Make-A-Wish Idaho has installed a fence around the land and a shelter for the four-legged ruminant. Avery is an animal lover and always wanted a small-statured cow that she’d be able to look in the eyes and take care of. She has previous experience working with the animals that her grandparents own.

“A wish for a cow is an unusual one to be sure," Make-A-Wish Idaho Regional Director Julie Thomas said. "However, we grant a variety of pet wishes each year. Puppies are the most popular, but we also grant wishes for cats, rabbits and even ponies. Avery wanted a cow and that was what was going to make her happy, so we made it happen.”

Make-A-Wish Idaho had plenty of help granting this one-of-a-kind wish. Independent Fence Company in Rexburg donated the entire fence and Rumors Pub in Pocatello helped raise money in honor of Avery’s wish.

