ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Make-A-Wish Idaho grants miniature cow wish to Idaho Falls girl

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEPkt_0fSpF5Yu00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Make-A-Wish Idaho granted a wish to have a cow to a 6-year-old Idaho Falls girl with a genetic disorder.

Avery’s wish cow is a 300-pound purebred lowline angus. The bovine named Hope will live one mile away from Avery on a pasture owned by her grandparents.

"We went camping on my family's land and there's cows out there and she just is obsessed with seeing cows," said Avery's mother Jessica Torran. "She loves all animals. She really does. But she really likes cows."

Hope was raised by her breeder's daughters Brooke and Katie Maybe. The girls said they were glad to see her go to such a good cause but the parting was bittersweet.

"She has a purpose here, so there's nothing. She's too little to breed, and she can make this little girl so happy," Brooke Maybe said.

As part of the wish, Make-A-Wish Idaho has installed a fence around the land and a shelter for the four-legged ruminant. Avery is an animal lover and always wanted a small-statured cow that she’d be able to look in the eyes and take care of. She has previous experience working with the animals that her grandparents own.

“A wish for a cow is an unusual one to be sure," Make-A-Wish Idaho Regional Director Julie Thomas said. "However, we grant a variety of pet wishes each year. Puppies are the most popular, but we also grant wishes for cats, rabbits and even ponies. Avery wanted a cow and that was what was going to make her happy, so we made it happen.”

Make-A-Wish Idaho had plenty of help granting this one-of-a-kind wish. Independent Fence Company in Rexburg donated the entire fence and Rumors Pub in Pocatello helped raise money in honor of Avery’s wish.

The post Make-A-Wish Idaho grants miniature cow wish to Idaho Falls girl appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
City
Hope, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Pets & Animals
City
Avery, ID
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Pocatello, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Make A Wish#Genetic Disorder#Miniature
Idaho State Journal

Two local teens missing for months have been located safely

Two local teenagers who had been missing for months have been located safe and unharmed, authorities said. The Fort Hall Police Department told the Idaho State Journal on Friday that Danielle Lauren Edmo, of Fort Hall, has been located safely. Danielle was age 16 when she went missing this past November. Additionally, the Pocatello Police Department told the Journal on Friday that Katie Lynn Cohens, 14, of Pocatello, has been located safe and unharmed. Katie was missing since this past December. Both teens were considered runaways.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones

Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek area this past summer, and was turned into the ODFW. Mark Penninger, a certified scorer for Northwest […] The post Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Father believes human remains found in car recovered from Snake River belong to missing son

IDAHO FALLS — Though authorities have yet to identify the human remains found inside a vehicle recovered by a famous scuba team from the Snake River in Idaho Falls Sunday morning, a local father believes they belong to his teenage son that went missing over four years ago. “I don’t think he grabbed someone else and put them in the car,” Allen Hall said when asked how sure he was that the remains found on Sunday morning were of his son, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy