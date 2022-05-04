ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Couple wanted for questioning over smashed door at Golden Corral after they had to wait for pizza

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
Couple wanted for questioning Henry County Police want to question a couple about a smashed door at Golden Corral

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police want to question a man and woman after a glass door was smashed at Golden Corral.

Investigators released pictures of the pair on the Henry County Police Facebook page.

An employee noticed the smashed glass door on April 25.

The manager told police a customer got upset after ordering a pizza and having to wait, according to a police report.

Cameras captured the couple circle the parking lot three times as they left. They were in a gray Nissan Altima.

The glass door shattered at the same moment the car passed in front of the restaurant, according to the report.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the persons of interest are asked to call Sgt. Foster at 770-288-8322, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

