Someone Attacked Dave Chappelle On Stage & Chris Rock Was There With The Perfect Reaction

Dave Chappelle was attacked during a comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday night when an audience member stormed the stage and appeared to tackle the comedian.

Video from the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival shows security guards chasing a suspect around the stage after the incident. Chappelle appeared to be unharmed, and he eventually regained his composure and joked about the attack.

"He was a trans man," joked Chappelle. The comment appeared to be referencing the backlash Chappelle received for his controversial Netflix special The Closer, which critics have said was transphobic.

Chapelle then briefly left the stage and came back to claim that he "stomped" a person backstage. "Always wanted to do that," he said.

Chris Rock was at the same show for a performance, and had something to say after seeing the comedian attacked on stage. Rock hasn't said much about the time Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, but he apparently couldn't resist referencing the incident on Tuesday night.

"Was that Will Smith?" he asked.

Isaiah Lee, 23, has since been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News.

The LAPD told NBC Los Angeles that the assailant was armed with a fake gun that contained a knife.

A video clip shows the suspect being taken away from the venue on a stretcher after the attack.

It was not immediately clear why the assailant attacked Chappelle or exactly what injuries the comedian might have sustained.