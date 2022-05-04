ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Radcliffe Rocks in the ‘Weird’ Al Yankovic Movie Trailer

By Matt Singer
103.9 The Doc
 2 days ago
As the expression goes, history repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce. That’s especially true when you’re making a biopic of “Weird Al” Yankovic. His life was full of horror and tragedy, but now it’s become a spoof of movie biopics on the Roku...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochester, MN
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com

