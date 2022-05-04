A lawsuit by survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre can proceed, a judge rules

On March 18, the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that the $53,600 renovation of its death chamber was complete. For prisoners on death row who choose to face the firing squad, the state installed a metal chair with restraints for the ankles, legs, chest, arms, and head. New protocols say the prisoner will be strapped into the chair with a hood over his head, and a small aim point placed over his heart. The three-person execution team will stand behind a wall fifteen feet away, pointing their rifles through a rectangular opening, aiming with live ammunition. The warden will read the order. The team will fire. Witnesses can watch the grim proceedings behind bullet-resistant glass. Once a doctor declares the prisoner dead, the viewers will be escorted out.

