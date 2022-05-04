ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A lawsuit by survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre can proceed, a judge rules

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
An Oklahoma judge ruled Monday that a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre can proceed, bringing new hope for some measure of justice for three survivors of the deadly racist rampage who are now over 100 years old and were in the courtroom for the decision....

