Coworking with John Shaw

By Glenda Toma
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesdays, we wear pink spotlight Retail Brew’s readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. For John Shaw, grocery runs in the family: For more than 50 years, his grandfather owned a couple of Piggly Wiggly’s in Texas and Arkansas. Still, the industry wasn’t...

Coworking with Kirstyn Rigdon

On Wednesdays, we schedule our weekly 1:1 with HR Brew’s readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. Kirstyn Rigdon, director of HR at Tri Pointe Homes construction, says she got her start in HR almost by chance. Rigdon told HR Brew she was working as an underwriter at a mortgage company when she started taking on HR functions and found her calling. “I was really passionate about the interactions with people: how they work, why they work, how can we serve them best in the workplace?” she recalled. Rigdon now oversees HR operations for the Carolinas, and tells HR Brew she is responsible for upwards of 200 employees.
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
Amazon accused of using charity work scheme to conceal warehouse incident rates

Amazon is pursuing the "aggressive geographic and use case expansion" of a scheme that sends injured warehouse workers to non-profits for light duty, according to The Financial Times. Under the scheme that's officially called Amazon Community Together, workers get their full salary instead of compensation benefits that typically only cover a portion of their usual pay. While the program sounds beneficial for both workers and local non-profits, workers' rights advocates argue that it's a tool Amazon uses to hide the real number of serious injuries at its warehouses.
How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
Private Affair: Walmart, JCPenney and More Put Money on Exclusive Brands

Click here to read the full article. With inflation on the rise, private labels are having a moment as consumers look for value fashion to get the most bang for their buck. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Lands HGTV Stars for New Outdoor Decor LineShuffle Board: C-Suite Moves at Tapestry, Hudson's Bay, Ortholite, CommentSoldSpense, Cable & Gauge Owner AcquiredBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Wayfair Suffers Steep Slump in Active Customers

Click here to read the full article. CEO Niraj Shah said that since last year, delivery times have improved by 10 percent for small parcels, and 20 percent for large parcels. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShopify's $2.1 Billion Deliverr Deal Pushes 'Port to Porch' PlanHome Furnishings Retail Stocks in Short Seller SqueezeShanghai Struggle Hobbles HavertysBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Carhartt Lands in Nashville

Click here to read the full article. As the legacy workwear brand opens its 35th store, direct-to-consumer startup Truewerk raised $18 million to disrupt a growing market. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalH&M Home's New Berlin Concept Store Has Upcycled Furniture, Orangery and MoreAvocado Opens Second Store With New Seattle Sleep CenterBeyoncé, Rihanna Invest in French Fashion BrandBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Business-building with The Armoury cofounder Mark Cho

“I don’t have work-life balance, and I don’t really care that much. I have no problem with my work spilling over into my life, because my work is my life now.”. Mark Cho is the cofounder of menswear retailer The Armoury, with four locations in Hong Kong and New York City, and the co-owner of the luxe English menswear brand Drake's. Take a peek at his passion for men’s style and clothing on YouTube.
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Heineken products make up 23% of branded litter in UK

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Heineken products made up almost a quarter of branded litter found by volunteers during a UK environmental clean-up project.More than half (51%) of identifiable litter can be traced back to just 10 brands – Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Cadbury, Red Bull, Walkers, Lucozade, Stella Artois, Tesco, Budweiser and Strongbow – according to the third annual Planet Patrol report.The drinks industry is the largest polluter for the second year running and responsible for more than a third of litter found in 2020 and 2021, with items including cans, plastic and glass bottles, single-use cups and lids.Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Heineken packaging...
