May the Fourth be With You in Peoria

Celebrate Star Wars Day on Wednesday, May 4 at the Peoria Main and Sunrise Mountain libraries.

The Friends of the Peoria Public Library is hosting a Fourth is With Us event from 2 to 4 p.m. at both libraries.

There will be costume contests, light saber crafts, snacks and “Star Wars: A New Hope” viewing. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/FPPLibrary .

Peoria Main Library is located at 8463 W. Monroe St., and Sunrise Mountain Library is located at 21109 N. 98th Ave.