Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Game 2 odds, picks and predictions

Cover picture for the articleThe Sixers are in a terrible spot without Embiid, which allows the Heat's swarming defense to focus on Harden. That worked to perfection in Game 1 with Harden only scoring 16 points and the 76ers making only 6 of 34 shots from 3-point range. I think the Heat will...

ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler’s comment after Heat’s Game 2 win will make Joel Embiid more eager to return

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wants to play against Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who is still out due to a facial injury. Butler said this so himself after the Heat pulverized the Sixers on Wednesday, 119-103 to take a 2-0 lead in their second round series in the NBA Playoffs. The All-Star forward added, per the report of ESPN, that he’s now preparing for Embiid’s possible return in Game 3.
ClutchPoints

Concerning James Harden stats will worry Sixers fans

James Harden hasn’t been his usual self not only in the playoffs but ever since he joined the Philadelphia 76ers, and his numbers prove that as well. When Joel Embiid was ruled out for Games 1 and 2 of their playoffs series with the Miami Heat because of a head injury, many thought that Harden would be able to step up and carry the offensive load for the team like he used to when he was with the Houston Rockets. Considered one of the best scorers of the generation, many believed that it was just the right opportunity for The Beard to take a leading role again and get back to his scoring ways.
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden Might Take Less Than A Maximum Deal To Stay With The Philadelphia 76ers, Says NBA Insider

James Harden joining the Philadelphia 76ers was supposed to take the team to the next level, provide Joel Embiid with a true superstar partner, and put them squarely among the favorites to get out of the Eastern Conference. The team has made it out of the first round, but Harden has struggled for the most part and was poor again in Game 1 of the ECSF against the Miami Heat.
ESPN

Adebayo, Butler lead Heat past 76ers 119-103 in Game 2

MIAMI -- — Bam Adebayo caught a lob for an alley-oop dunk midway through the fourth quarter, then threw a lob to Jimmy Butler for another dunk about a minute later. Joel Embiid could complicate those plays going forward — and the Miami Heat are heading north expecting that he might be waiting for them.
ClutchPoints

Miami Heat: 3 bold predictions for Game 3 vs. Sixers in 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Miami Heat have quietly looked spectacular thus far in the playoffs. They easily handled the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round, and currently hold a 2-0 series lead on the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals. To be completely honest, they have been aided a bit by injuries to opposing stars. Early on in the series with the Hawks, Atlanta lost their center Clint Capela who is their rim protector and best defensive player. Then news broke prior to the series with the Sixers that Joel Embiid is dealing with a facial fracture and a concussion, costing him the first two games of the series. Embiid is currently listed as ‘out’ for Game 3, but that could change is he passes concussion protocols. Knowing that, we’ll be making our Miami Heat three bold predictions for Game 3 vs. Sixers in the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals.
NBC Philadelphia

Embiid Returns to Lead 76ers to Big Game 3 Win Against Heat

Masked Embiid returns for Sixers' Game 3 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. UPDATE: The 76ers blew out the Miami Heat, 99-79, to win game 3 and jump back into the series against the top-seeded Heat. They play game 4 on Sunday in South Philadelphia. They will try to even the series at 2-2.
