ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

“Tootsie”

By Kari Rose Parsell
Sacramento Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn another Hollywood hit turned Broadway musical, the 1982 film “Tootsie”—starring Dustin...

www.sacmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Jerry And Marge Go Large’ Premiere Date, First-Look Photos: Bryan Cranston & Annette Bening Lead Paramount+ Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ today unveiled first-look photos for its upcoming film Jerry and Marge Go Large, starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, also announcing that it will premiere exclusively on the platform in the U.S. on June 17. The film will roll out on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada and Latin America and in additional markets, when the service becomes available there later this year. It will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution in remaining international markets. Jerry and Marge Go Large is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a...
MOVIES
Deadline

David Birney Dies: ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’, ‘St. Elsewhere’ Actor Was 83

Click here to read the full article. David Birney, an actor who found early success on Broadway before landing the co-starring role on a 1972 sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, that would be one of the most controversial TV shows of its era, died of Alzheimer’s disease Friday, April 29, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 83. His death was reported to The New York Times by his life partner, Michele Roberge. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Cleveland, Birney had studied theater at the University of California, Los Angeles, when in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
startattle.com

Elvis (2022 movie) Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, trailer, release date

Elvis explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, the story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

Lily Rabe, Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens and Finn Wittrock To Star In Sony’s Adaptation Of Chuck Klosterman’s ‘Downtown Owl’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has set an all-star cast for its adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s Downtown Owl with Lily Rabe, Academy Award nominee Ed Harris , Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer and August Blanco Rosenstein. Rabe will also be directing the pic with long-time collaborator Hamish Linklater, joining her as co-director. Linklater, who most recently starred in Midnight Mass, also adapted the screenplay. T Bone Burnett is doing the music. The film was part of the Sundance Institute Creative Producing Summit and Talent Forum and will be produced by Bettina Barrow and Rabe of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Hoffman
The Independent

Meg Ryan fans in disbelief as she announces movie comeback after 7 years with Christmas romcom

Meg Ryan fans have been left excited after the actor announced her movie comeback.The star of films including When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail is returning to not only star in but to direct a new romantic comedy.She will appear in the film, titled What Happens Later, alongside X-Files star David Duchovny, and, according to Variety, it will put an “evolved and nostalgic” spin on the genre.Ryan announced the project by sharing a picture of the poster on her Instagram page. She captioned it: “HERE WE GO.”It will be her first film since 2015’s...
MOVIES
Complex

Watch Tom Cruise Show Up at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere in Helicopter He Piloted Himself

Tom Cruise made perhaps the most Tom Cruisiest entrance imaginable at Wednesday’s global premiere event for Top Gun: Maverick. The Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to the late Tony Scott’s 1986 action classic was launched aboard the U.S.S. Midway in San Diego, California. The expectedly star-stacked experience, notably, saw the film’s star and producer arriving on the aircraft carrier in a helicopter he himself piloted. Because, quite simply, why not?
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Credit Union#Tootsie#Broadway
Deadline

How Dolly Parton Helped ‘Grace & Frankie’ Say Goodbye On Netflix

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT! Do not read until you’ve binged the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie on Netflix.  As promised, Dolly Parton joined her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as a guest star in the series finale of Grace and Frankie — and she behaved like an absolute angel! Actually, Parton’s Agnes is more of a “working class angel” in heaven who hasn’t “had a promotion in 250 years.” She was the one who greeted Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) at the proverbial Pearly gates after they lost their lives in a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Pfeiffer to Lead ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ for ‘The Batman’ Writer Peter Craig and ‘La La Land,’ ‘Drive’ Producers

Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer, currently seen playing Betty Ford in Showtime’s The First Lady, is set to star in Wild Four O’Clocks, the directorial debut of in-demand screenwriter Peter Craig, who recently penned The Batman alongside Matt Reeves and worked on Top Gun: Maverick. Three-time Academy Award-nominee Marc Platt (La La Land, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Bridge of Spies) and Emmy Award-winner Adam Siegel (Oslo, Drive, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) are producing the film, which will be launched at the Cannes Marche du Film by Protagonist Pictures. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Henry Winkler and son Max Winkler are teaming for HBO limited series King Rex

The Barry star is set to expand his relationship with HBO while teaming up with his writer-director son for the first time in King Rex, a limited series in development at HBO based on the 1980 Texas Monthly article “Rex Cauble and the Cowboy Mafia" by Lawrence Wright. According to Deadline, King Rex, written by Trey Selman, "will tell the story explores a buried treasure of a True Crime mystery—how a North Texas kingdom got itself smashed to pieces by a judge’s gavel, the IRS and the FBI. Henry Winkler will play the gangster Cauble and insiders say the character is straight out of the gangster pic Casino and unlike any character the Emmy-winner has ever played." Max Winkler is expected to direct the pilot, with Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman serving as executive producers.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony-Award Winning Director Rebecca Taichman Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Rebecca Taichman, the Tony Award-winning director of Indecent, has signed with CAA in all areas.  After running on Broadway in 2017, Taichman’s production of Indecent, written by Paula Vogel, traveled across the world and recently played at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London. The play was nominated for three Tony Awards, including best play. More from The Hollywood ReporterGuy Ritchie Signs With WMEAbraham Popoola Signs With APA (Exclusive)TikTok Star Chris Olsen Signs With CAA (Exclusive) The director is currently working on the musical adaptation of Sing Street, produced by Barbara Broccoli. The musical has a run planned this summer at Boston’s Huntington Theatre,...
MOVIES
Deadline

WME Signs Guy Ritchie

Click here to read the full article. The Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels filmmaker has inked with WME. In the wake of making his feature directorial debut in 1998 with that gangster film, Guy Ritchie made a fast name onscreen with his kinetic, whiplash style. While he continued on to make tentpole fare for the Hollywood studios, he’s continued to return to the genre which he’s made his name in. Recently, Ritchie shot an untitled action-thriller, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which STX sold to MGM and Amazon. His next theatrical release, STX’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, which he wrote, directed and executive produced, reps...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Upfronts 2022: Roundup Of Latest Pilot Buzz

Click here to read the full article. We are 10 days away from the start of the traditional upfront week and a day into the new series pickup window, which kicked off yesterday with NBC’s order to the Quantum Leap pilot. Getting intel on broadcast pilots is harder than ever as that marketplace has contracted over the last five years but here is what I hear as we head into pre-upfront week. You can use for reference the Early Pilot Buzz report Deadline ran on Monday. At ABC, the The Rookie planted spinoff starring Niecy Nash and the Alaska project drama...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy