ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

10 Fascinating Facts About the Ryman Auditorium

By Caitlin Tremblay
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ryman Auditorium is revered for its world-class acoustics and long, storied history within country music. The venue began as a church -- hence its nickname, "the...

103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WJOD

Vince Gill Announces Four-Night Residency at Ryman Auditorium

Vince Gill is heading to Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium for a special residency this August, the venue announced Monday (May 2). The residency will feature four back-to-back shows from Thursday, August 4, through Sunday, August 7. Gill is set to be joined by Wendy Moten on each night. The shows mark the first solo performances Gill has booked at the famed venue since his two-night concert stand in 2007.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Celebrates 50th Anniversary of ‘Delta Dawn’ at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Tanya Tucker made her mark on the country music world in April of 1972 with “Delta Dawn.” As a young teenager, Tucker made the Larry Collins-Alex Harvey co-write a chart-topping hit. More importantly, the song set her feet on the path to a long and successful career in country music. On Sunday, April 10th, Tanya Tucker and a litany of her country compatriots took the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Delta Dawn” and her long career.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acoustics#The Ryman Auditorium
CBS News

Miranda Lambert on writing sad songs: "You don't have to be tortured to be good."

Country superstar Miranda Lambert is the head of an empire that includes music, a Nashville restaurant, a western wear clothing line and more. She talks about her businesses, her marriage, and the release of her eighth solo album, "Palomino," in a revealing interview with correspondent Lee Cowan for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast May 1 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Taste of Country

The Judds Singer Naomi Judd Dead at 76

Naomi Judd, who shot to fame alongside her daughter Wynonna as one-half of the mother-daughter country duo the Judds, has died at the age of 76. Bloomberg News reports that Wynonna and her sister, actor Ashley Judd, broke the news of their mother's death in a statement to the Associated Press on Saturday (April 30).
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

A Complete List Of All The Songs George Strait Actually Wrote

Actually, I know I am… but let’s get into it. It seems like there’s a never-ending debate in the country music world about whether or not George Strait can really be considered The King of country if he didn’t write, or at least co-write, the majority of his songs and biggest hits.
MUSIC
Decider.com

‘Randy Travis: More Life’ Is A Testament To Country Singer’s Talent And Ongoing Health Struggles

So many musicians have died over the past decade it seems like a culling, the impact of each loss amplified through the echo chamber of social media, their causes of death as varied as their backgrounds and ages. Far less spoken about are the debilitating medical conditions that have cut musicians down when they still had more to give, such as country singer Randy Travis, who suffered a catastrophic stroke in 2013 at the age of 54 from which he has yet to fully recover.
CELEBRITIES
Kickin Country 100.5

See Inside the 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony [Pictures]

Sunday (May 1) was an emotional night as four new members of the country music family were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The annual Medallion Ceremony is a momentous occasion filled with much joy, but this year's event felt heavy with the absence of Judds singer Naomi Judd, who died just one day prior to the event. It was the Judd family who decided the Medallion Ceremony should proceed as planned.
MUSIC
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy