Everything You Need to Camp Like a Pro

This table concept looks like a game, but it’s serious business that just happens to have a playful twist. There is no shortage of ideas and designs for modular tables and desks, offering the ability to expand or cut back on their features as needed. In most cases, you actually lose a part of the table when you remove those modular parts, ending up with something like an incomplete puzzle. That’s definitely the case with this intriguing concept for a semi-modular table, one that is almost literally an oversized puzzle. But while most modular tables lose a bit of themselves in the process, this one actually lets you take a piece of it with you, hopefully, to bring it back some other time.
