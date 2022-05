It's true that simply buying the best art supplies may not make the artist, but it can certainly take your art to the next level. It may be tempting to cut corners financially, but bargain basement equipment won't perform as well, with cheap paints looking chalky and lifeless when dry. Given you are spending precious time creating your art, selling yourself short with inferior tools does you a disservice. Yes, it may be an outlay at the beginning but you'll be thankful for it in the long run.

DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO