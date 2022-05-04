Adair County Board of Supervisors discuss UTV Ordinance

(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors this morning agreed to not pursue a UTV Ordinance at this time.

Adair County Supervisors Chairman Matt Wedemeyer explained that they received an email from one individual and he has been approached by other individuals in the past about passing a UTV ordinance.

The Supervisors stated that at this time they do not want to pursue an ordinance because they need some more time to research it.

It was mentioned that there also was some concern from the Fair Board if a UTV ordinance passed.

Again, a motion not to pursue this ordinance was approved. Wedemeyer told the board that if anybody wants to do their own research and bring it back up at a later date they can.

In other news, the Supervisors set a public hearing date for the 305th Lane Road Vacation on May 18th at 9:30 a.m.