Adair County, IA

Adair County Board of Supervisors discuss UTV Ordinance

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
2 days ago
 2 days ago
(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors this morning agreed to not pursue a UTV Ordinance at this time.

Adair County Supervisors Chairman Matt Wedemeyer explained that they received an email from one individual and he has been approached by other individuals in the past about passing a UTV ordinance.

The Supervisors stated that at this time they do not want to pursue an ordinance because they need some more time to research it.

It was mentioned that there also was some concern from the Fair Board if a UTV ordinance passed.

Again, a motion not to pursue this ordinance was approved. Wedemeyer told the board that if anybody wants to do their own research and bring it back up at a later date they can.

In other news, the Supervisors set a public hearing date for the 305th Lane Road Vacation on May 18th at 9:30 a.m.

Related
KCCI.com

Madison County EMS director placed on leave

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Tadd Davis, the long-time director of the Madison County EMS service, is on paid leave and under investigation. The Madison County attorney confirms that Davis was put on leave last week along with two other EMS employees. Today, the Madison County board of supervisors met...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Supervisors discuss use of wind turbine revenue and Valley Business Park proceeds

(Audubon) Communities in Audubon County are set to gain funding for economic development endeavors. The question at this time is how much? As part of an Urban Renewal Plan, the county has $300,000 in revenue from wind turbines to distribute. The Audubon County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed a proposal that would make additional money available. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen suggests combining the wind turbine revenue with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Valley Business Park. “That would make $600,000 going to the communities and it would be disbursed based on population of each of the towns Kimballton, Brayton, Exira, Audubon, and Gray. Each town would get money that way. They would have to put in an application to say how they would use the money to improve the local economy.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors approve letter of support for City of Atlantic Housing project

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning approved a letter of support for the City of Atlantic Housing project. Christina Bateman, who is on the Land Committee, explained to the Board that they have been working on getting a new housing development going in Atlantic and a landowner, Jim Comes, agreed to sell some land off of Olive and 22nd Street. In the meantime, there is an Iowa Economic Development Destination Iowa grant that they have been made aware of…
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Supervisors approve Appointments

(Harlan) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors approved seven representatives to the Zoning Commission. Shelby County Zoning Commissioner Tony Buman presented the Board of Supervisors with the following representatives. Duane Errett, Roger Kenkel, Kirk Petersen, Keith Burchette, JoAnn Barganquast, Stacey Ferry, and Shawn Carter. The Zoning Commission reviews and makes...
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
County
Adair County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Adair County, IA
Government
Western Iowa Today

Harrison County Burn Ban Lifted

(Logan) The open burning ban in Harrison County is no longer in effect. Authorities lifted the ban as of 9:00 a.m. today. Officials say open burning is now allowable through the county EXCEPT in municipal city limits where there is a standing ordinance prohibiting open burning regularly. Harrison County Emergency Management asks the public to check with their local fire department or city clerk to determine whether their community has an ordinance. All residents are strongly encouraged to call the Harrison County Communications Center at 712-644-2244 before any open burns are started and after they have completed burning.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Small wastewater discharge to Council Bluffs creek

(Council Bluffs) Wednesday morning, a plugged sewer line at the Conagra Brands facility in Council Bluffs caused wastewater to overflow, eventually reaching Mosquito Creek. An estimated 100 gallons of domestic sewage ran into a storm drain, then entered Mosquito Creek near the intersection of Harry Langdon Boulevard and Iowa Highway 92. The creek flows about two miles to the Missouri River.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
