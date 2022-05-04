ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Musk Embraces a Famous NFT Club (Dogecoin Won't Like It)

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AttaK_0fSoAZy500

Dogecoin may be sad today.

The most famous meme coin must be feeling very lonely after Elon Musk, its biggest supporter, embraces another trendy and buzz element in the crypto/metaverse/web3 galaxy.

The CEO of high-end electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has just surprised the crypto world by changing his avatar on Twitter. This avatar or image of Musk's profile on the microblogging website on May 3 displayed a photo of him at the very popular Met Gala. But between the night of May 3 to the morning of May 4, the richest man in the world changed this picture again. Now it's a collage of Bored Ape, one of the most famous NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

The serial entrepreneur then posted a message clearly referring to NFTs, which are digital property titles.

"I dunno … seems kinda fungible," Musk said.

Bored Ape #5809

The new photo featuring Elon Musk on Twitter is now a montage of the famous apes known in the crypto sphere as the Bored Ape. In the center of the collage is a chimpanzee with golden hair wearing blue translucent glasses. This is Bored Ape #5809.

There's no indication that Musk owns this Bored Ape. The collage is the one that was used for the promotion of an auction of Bored Ape at the venerable auction house Sotheby's last September. Michael Bouhanna, VP, Contemporary Art Specialist & Co-Head of Digital Art at Sotheby’s, asked Musk to delete it or credit it.

"@elonmusk as much I admire your work I’d like you to remove your pfp that I created for our Sotheby’s sale," Bouhanna said of Musk's new avatar. "Or you credit me 😂. Happy to send you the original file minted with the buyer approval."

Musk's embrace of NFTs comes as a surprise as the billionaire criticized a Twitter decision in favor of NFTs in January. Twitter decided to allow users to display NFT profile pictures in a special hexagonal shape as long as they connect their crypto wallet to their social media profile.

Musk, who is taking advantage of this decision, did not mince his words as Tony Owusu wrote at the time for TheStreet.

"Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?" Musk blasted at the time.

Since then, Musk has made a $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report.

ApeCoin Jumps

Reactions to Musk's embrace of NFTs and its most famous club were overwhelmingly positive as Musk's weight could reignite interest in NFTs. Indeed, after having been the buzzword of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the NFT craze has fallen. The insane prices at which these digital titles were selling have completely melted.

"This is the way #BabyDoge," one Twitter user posted.

"Elon about to send @BoredApeYC to the moon," another added.

"elon,you need buy this one," another Twitter user posted.

While we wait to learn more about Musk's intentions with respect to Bored Ape -- does he care about this exclusive community? -- the billionaire's decision has had a positive effect on ApeCoin, the community's native token Bored Ape.

ApeCoin soared nearly 20% to $17.49 within minutes of the image appearing on Musk's profile. Prices have eased back to around $15.50 at the time of writing, according to Cointelegraph.

There are only about 10,000 apes in the collection and the minimum cost to purchase one is 93 ether, or about $265,952 as of time of writing. Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, and Eminem all have their own special apes.

The attention drawn to Bored Ape and ApeCoin by Musk must make Dogecoin jealous. The prices of the meme coin were almost stable. Dogecoin is Musk's favorite coin, even usable to purchase merch from Tesla.

"Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin," the billionaire said in January.

Dogecoin features the image of the Shiba Inu dog as its logo and namesake. It's considered the first of the so-called "meme coins," which are inspired by a meme or has some humorous characteristic.

It was created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who decided to create a payment system as a "joke," saying that the coin is making fun of the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Jimmy Fallon
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Sotheby#Vp#Digital Art
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
Fox News

MSNBC's Katy Tur warns viewers about the 'massive, life and globe-altering consequences' if Musk buys Twitter

MSNBC’s Katy Tur warned viewers on Thursday about the immense consequences that could follow if Tesla CEO Elon Musk could buys Twitter. Following the tech mogul’s announcement that he has offered to purchase Twitter, liberal commentators and news figures criticized the move as potentially damaging to social media. On "Katy Tur Reports," Tur commented on Musk's proposal and discussed how Twitter affects democracy.
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
protocol.com

Elon Musk’s speech is no longer free

Good morning! Elon Musk is a free speech absolutist, but he’s learning that freedom has a price. Musk isn’t allowed to tweet whatever he wants about Tesla or Twitter, according to regulatory filings, but if history tells us anything, he’s going to anyway. So how much will it cost him? I’m Owen Thomas, and I think Elon Musk should be free to go to Mars.
ECONOMY
GAMINGbible

Elon Musk Reportedly Wants To Charge For Two Essential Twitter Features

By now, you’ve likely seen that Elon Musk is set to acquire social media platform Twitter for $44 billion. The Tesla founder is a polarising figure to say the least and people aren’t exactly happy about the acquisition. Musk does seem to be aware of that fact though, saying that he hopes “even his worst critics remain on Twitter,” as I’m sure many will.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Thousands of disgruntled Twitter users are flocking to rival social network 'Mastodon' in the wake of Elon Musk's $44bn acquisition announcement

Thousands of disgruntled Twitter users have been flocking to rival social network Mastodon in response to Elon Musk's takeover announcement. The platform, which is often seen as an alternative to Twitter, gained nearly 30,000 new users on the day the Tesla billionaire had his $44 billion (£34.5 billion) offer for the microblogging site accepted.
INTERNET
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
85K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy