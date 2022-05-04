ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters To The Editor – May 6, 2022

By Our Readers
The Jewish Press
 2 days ago

Once again, we would like to thank The Jewish Press and its many readers for helping to make a tremendous success of our “Erev-Pesach Felafel Campaign” for poor Israeli families. Thanks to the generosity of The Jewish Press readers, this year we were able to send over...

