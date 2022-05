It's no secret that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk lives in a tiny coastal beach town in the Texas gulf, just miles from Starbase Texas on Boca Chica beach. When he's not staying in Austin, he's probably somewhere near the test launch site close to Brownsville. It was hotly speculated last year that he bought a portable "box" home in Cameron County, Texas, but he actually denied it in a Tweet stating that he lives in a south Texas house that only costs $50K.

