Our Human Energy: Redefining and Reclaiming Our Labor

Gar Alperovitz: The question of culture is posed, for me anyway, in several different ways, but how we as individuals understand ourselves in community. Do we see ourselves as extreme individualists pursuing our own goals only? Or do we see ourselves as partners, friends, members of a community of common interest and common work? That last phrase is very complicated, because how deep the common work is, how deep the community is, is really a critical question. It can be very light. I’m from Racine, Wisconsin. We had a community, but it was not much of a community. I have been in smaller cultural communities, and I think many others have as well, and there are different depths. I once visited an Israeli kibbutz many, many years ago. And I found in that particular one I visited a deep community; many of them don’t have the same kind of community.

