Elon Musk Hints at Twitter Adding Fees

By Sean Keane
CNET
 3 days ago

Twitter is currently free to use for individuals, governments and companies, but incoming new owner Elon Musk has now hinted at change. While seeking funding for his $44 billion takeover, Musk reportedly pitched banks with his ideas on how the...

Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
CNET

Elon Musk Will Be Temporary Twitter CEO Once Deal Closes, Report Says

Elon Musk is expected to step into the position of temporary CEO for Twitter once his $44 billion deal to buy the social network is completed, reported CNBC's David Faber on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. He'll reportedly lead the company for a "few months." While raising funds for his takeover...
CNET

Spotify CEO Buys $50M in Stock as Its Share Price Plumbs Record Lows

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said Friday that he bought $50 million worth of Spotify shares, framing his purchase as a vote of confidence in the company he founded as its share price hits record lows. Spotify shares have been closing lately at some of their lowest prices since the company...
CNET

Best Internet Promotions of May 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. How we test ISPs. Shopping for home internet in your area isn't always easy, so it's nice to be rewarded with a little something extra when you sign up with a new provider. On top of a good internet deal with fast speeds for a low price, the best internet providers often include special bonus offers just for signing up.
CNET

Is 'Doctor Strange 2' Suitable For Children? What to Know

A big, new, exciting Marvel movie is about to hit theaters, and everyone's going to be talking about it in the school playground. But should they be?. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, has the same rating as Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yet arguably the flick, from notable horror director Sam Raimi, is Marvel's version of a horror movie. From jump scares, to multiple characters meeting their end, to the unpleasant presence of skeletal souls of the damned swooping around, the flick might be more frightening to the less desensitized of us. Basically, is it suitable for eager young viewers? Let's discuss below.
CNET

Nvidia's Massive Techno Palace May Have You Questioning Remote Work

On Feb. 14, after four years of construction, Nvidia welcomed its employees into Voyager, a colossal new building at its Santa Clara, California, headquarters. Like the earlier Endeavor building next door, it's named after a Star Trek starship, and visiting them is clearly intended to feel like a step into the future.
CNET

India Orders VPN Companies to Collect and Hand Over User Data

In India, virtual private network companies will be required to collect extensive customer data -- and maintain it for five years or more -- under a new national directive from the country's Computer Emergency Response Team, known as CERT-in. It's a policy that will likely make life more difficult for both VPN companies and VPN users there.
CNET

FTC Wants Frontier to Reimburse Customers Over Slow Internet Speeds

The Federal Trade Commission wants Frontier Communications to prove its internet speeds are as advertised and reimburse customers they may have misled, according to a proposed order filed Thursday with a US district court in California. The move follows a 2021 lawsuit filed by the FTC and six states alleging...
CNET

Dish Loses Mobile Subscribers, Says 5G Network Will Soon Be Expansive

Dish says it's confident its 5G network will cover a fifth of the US by the middle of next month, even though it launched just this Wednesday and is available in one city. Better known for its satellite TV services, Dish made the rosy forecast on Friday in its first-quarter earnings report. The prediction was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise ugly report.
