Elon Musk Hints at Twitter Adding Fees

A big, new, exciting Marvel movie is about to hit theaters, and everyone's going to be talking about it in the school playground. But should they be?. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, has the same rating as Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yet arguably the flick, from notable horror director Sam Raimi, is Marvel's version of a horror movie. From jump scares, to multiple characters meeting their end, to the unpleasant presence of skeletal souls of the damned swooping around, the flick might be more frightening to the less desensitized of us. Basically, is it suitable for eager young viewers? Let's discuss below.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO