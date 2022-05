Newcastle is a great club. Newcastle, just in case, also has a history before we turned to the 21st century, and most of it is very fun. There have also been some really weird players coming through the ranks at St James’ Park. Particular moments in time can make a player a legend, and the 90 minutes Tino Asprilla played against Barcelona on 17 September 1997 is the stuff of memories. Very few clubs in that era were good enough to get a 3-2 win over Barcelona.

