“You Did It”

HOLMEN, Wis. (WCCO) — A Wisconsin school worker is getting national attention for providing more than just a meal for her students. Stephanie Sheley is a cook at Holmen High School, near La Crosse. She was just named the School Nutrition Association National Employee of the Year. Stephanie Sheley (credit: CBS) Sheley started her career as a substitute teacher and found a love for nutrition in more ways than just a healthy meal. “You gotta stay positive. You gotta surround yourself by amazing people who are gonna lift you up,” Sheley said. “Be kind to everybody. Everybody has a story to tell and everybody’s going through difficulties. So, just be kind to everybody.” Sheley will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Orlando to be recognized at a conference in July.

HOLMEN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO