ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Daddy Daughter Dance 2022

By Advertise
ironcountyreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stambaugh Elementary PTO hosted the 5th annual Ties and...

www.ironcountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Father Daughter Dance#Role Models#Fatherhood#Stambaugh Elementary Pto
My Journal Courier

Couple had to wait until after daughter's birth to learn what was wrong with heart

At their babies' 20-week ultrasound, Bridget and Jerrid Conway were eager to catch another glimpse of their twin girls. In the exam room, the technician moved the wand over Bridget's stomach. When she lingered over Twin A, or Sadie as they later named her, the Conways suspected something might be wrong. Their doctor said the right side of her heart looked larger than the left.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
InspireMore

25 Characteristics Of A Husband Who Truly Loves His Wife

This article originally appeared on AllProDad.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Many years ago, I met a quiet freshman in high school named Kevin. He started dating Allie when they were just fourteen. Four years later, they were still dating and I asked Kevin, who had just graduated, to help me lead a cabin of guys for a week at summer camp. Every single day while he was away at camp he wrote Allie a letter. I was amazed at his level of devotion and thoughtfulness. The fact that he exercised that level of maturity at age eighteen made it even more amazing. Kevin and Allie continued to date through college and beyond. Today they have been married for seven years and have three kids. Kevin continues to consistently show the characteristics of a man who loves his wife in the same way he did when they were high school sweethearts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to let husband sleep on his night off from work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Faced with spending the afternoon with her husband asleep in the next room, my grandmother tasked her four small children with disturbing his slumber.
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Take Daughter on Vacation with Niece

Should a niece or nephew ever be prioritized over one's own child?. Separation is never easy for anyone, and it becomes even more difficult when there are kids involved in the mix. Data shows that about 750,000 divorces are finalized in the US each year, leaving many families having to learn how to re-navigate their new life circumstances.
Motorious

Insane Father Takes Teenage Daughters Off-Roading

If you’re the father of a teenage daughter or ever have been, you know the joys of effective communication and quality time. Those principles are the very foundation of a solid relationship, even if you’re an automotive celebrity. Richard Hammond illustrates this point beautifully by taking his two teen daughters off-roading in his Ford Ranger Raptor.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy