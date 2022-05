Well, it’s official. After many years in the Paw Paw community, Sugar Bear Ice Cream Shop will be no more. This colorful shop has been providing sweat treats to their visitors for well over a decade. For years there have been rumors and close calls of closure for this shop, but each summer it would hold strong to reemerge for their local guests. Summer 2022 will be different, having been recently purchased by Malia’s Mexican Restaurant, this will be their first expansion out of Gobles, MI.

GOBLES, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO