Amsoil bowling team wins first place

BOWLING GREEN — Friday’s series opener between Toledo and Bowling Green State University baseball has been postponed because of rain. The Battle of I-75 will be played this weekend in the form of double headers on Saturday and Sunday, with Game 1 of each beginning at 1 p.m. at BGSU’s Steller Field. Friday’s postponed game will be part of Sunday’s twin bill.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO