Man abandoned small child alongside Arlington Expressway, JSO says

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested last week after police say he left a small child alone on the Arlington Expressway.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on April 27, Albert Bradley, 43, left his apartment with the child and ran halfway across the expressway during morning rush hour.

Police say the man attempted to climb an 8-foot chain-link fence in the median of the road with the child but dropped him on the way up, leaving the little boy alone as he continued north.

A passerby reportedly stopped and grabbed the child, who was reunited with his guardian.

Bradley was taken into custody a short time later. JSO says he told officers that he smoked “molly” and marijuana and had consumed alcohol after getting off of work that morning. The suspect claimed someone was “setting him up” and was experiencing delusions that people were “chasing after him and holding guns.”

Bradley is charged with one count of felony child abuse. He is being held at the Duval County Jail; his next court date is May 19.

Comments / 10

Nesa C
3d ago

Thankful to know that someone stopped and saved the kid. Arlington express is a very busy area and definitely not a place for a child to be left unattended.

Reply
8
LovinMe60
3d ago

if the allegations are"true", the suspect needs his zz kicked...and rehabilitation.🤦🏾

Reply(1)
8
LAW ENFORCEMENT
