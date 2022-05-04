ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standish, MI

ITEMS FOR ALL

pinconningjournal.com
 2 days ago

Clothing all sizes, some new; fishing, hunting, and camping...

pinconningjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

10 Inherited Items Worth More Than You Think

After 25 years of appraising and reselling antiques, I know how daunting it can be to settle an estate. It usually goes something like this: A family is overwhelmed after inheriting a house stuffed to the rafters with generations’ worth of objects. They choose a few keepsakes for themselves and then rent a roll-off dumpster to dispose of everything else.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Farm and Dairy

3 Bedroom home, vehicles, furniture, appliances, antiques, stoneware, and misc.

Attached 2 car garage, Outbuilding, and Shed. Vehicles: 2003 F-250 Powerstroke with gooseneck hitch (270k miles) Guns: HiPoint mJK45, H&R m949 .22cal with holster, Ithaca m72 saddle gun .22, Browning m69 12ga, Marlin m80 .22 SLLR Bolt Action, Marlin m60SS .22LR, Daisy m25 BB gun, cap guns, Furniture: 3 piece dark cherry full bedroom set, 3 piece adjustable king bedroom set, dining table with 6 chairs, full bed, 4 drawer dresser, bookshelves, end tables, recliner chairs, nightstands, entertainment center, Appliances: GE Washer and dryer, 2 chest freezers, power air fryers, Household: Beer Steins, assortment of books, Disney movies, wall clock, kitchen accessories, Stoneware: Hamilton Jones #4 Greensboro PA, Hamilton #4, #4 jars, McCoy ovenproof plates, tea pitcher, Glassware: Almond Flair Japan Dishes, Atlas canning jars, Ball canning jars, soda pop bottles, corningware, Antiques: Magic chef gas range, Victrola record player, wicker bottom chair, antique croquet, tin cans, two guitars, assortment of games and toys, chest of drawers, insulators, cabbage cutter, National Washboard CO., mop bucket, French fry cutter, Oneida silverware, white sewing machines, Tools: Craftsman 6inch bench grinder, WEN single speed all saw, Craftsman 4hp 25gal air compressor, Craftsman ratchet set, Black and Decker circular saw.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Standish, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
InspireMore

15 More Astounding Secondhand Finds That Have The Thrifting Community Raving

In case you missed it, we recently discussed how people who love thrifting have a talent for making it look easy. Now, we’re back with even more jaw-dropping finds! But the ones we’re sharing today all come from the same place: Weird Second-Hand Finds on Instagram. This page is dedicated to sharing some of the strangest (and coolest) items people have discovered through thrifting, and we’re excited to show you some of our favorites below!
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This $30 Closet Organizing Find Has the Most Brilliant Features for Seasonal Storage

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With the weather still fluctuating, it might not be time to pack away all of your coziest sweaters and blankets just yet, but that day isn’t too far away. Leaving these items in your closets can take up a lot of space, so cycling out clothing and linens between seasons is an easy fix to prevent the clutter. But where does it all go? From underbed organizers to baskets that double as decor, there are lots of options, but one product in particular has Amazon shoppers raving as a must-have for seasonal storage: the foldable and stackable Sorbus Storage Bins.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Equipment#Toys#Hunting#Clothing#Wheeler Rd Standish Mi
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
hunker.com

Costco's New Kitchen Item Will Look Stunning on Your Countertop

It's time to break out the fine china and don your cutest floral dress! Costco just released a new English breakfast tea in an adorable pink can, and that's all the excuse we needed to throw a tea party. Recently promoted by Instagram user and Costco faithful @costcobuys, they share...
FOOD & DRINKS
Family Handyman

8 Types of Wood Wall Paneling

Wood wall paneling adds an element of classic style to your home, and it's easier to install than you think. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

Clever Ikea Storage Hacks for Every Room in Your Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. These steel brackets are designed for hanging shelves, but use them upright to create an area to hang jackets and coats. The simple and clean look is great for creating extra hanging storage. I mounted mine in an electrical closet in some unused space under our stairs for a DIY coat closet.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
InsideHook

The 10 Best Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Buy at Huckberry

Mother’s Day (May 8) is a week away, and if you haven’t yet picked out the loveliest gift for the mother in your, life we suggest you take a gander at this ravishing 50-item gift guide we put together … ASAP. Or you can stick around here where we’ve highlighted even more great gift options for Mother’s Day — this time, though, from our friends at Huckberry.
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Lands HGTV Stars for New Outdoor Decor Line

Click here to read the full article. The husband-and-wife duo behind “Fixer to Fabulous” brought their Arkansas aesthetic to a Better Homes & Gardens line for Walmart. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalClothing, Home Goods Spending Softened in March'It's Still Bad': Supply Chain Giving High Point Market Attendees Hard TimeDesigner Mark D. Sikes Brings Poppy Collection to AnthropologieBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
HOME & GARDEN
dornob.com

Batsheva Releases Funky Vintage Furniture Collection

Fashion designer Batsheva Hay recently expanded her design repertoire, releasing a home furniture collection that stays true to her unique postmodern “Victoriana-meets-Laura Ingalls” aesthetic. “Through the years, I have found so much great vintage fabric that is too heavy for clothing, so I decided to dress furniture in...
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

For $60, I Totally Transformed My Old Blankets and Sofa

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of using a pressure washer to clean off something extra grimy (in my case, my front stairs and patio furniture), then shockingly found yourself joyfully immersed in the chore—maybe even slightly obsessed with it—and have been on the hunt for other items that need a cleaning of the high-pressure variety, you’ll have an idea of how I feel about using my new fabric shaver.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Launched a Huge Furniture Sale with Over 1,200 Deals

While there are typically furniture, mattress, and kitchen sales galore over Memorial Day weekend, shoppers don't have to wait until the end of the month to start saving. Amazon launched a huge furniture sale, including best-sellers and top-rated mattresses, bed frames, couches, dining table sets, and storage solutions. Shopper-loved brands like Zinus, Signature Design by Ashley, and Nathan James are all included. And deals start at $14.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy