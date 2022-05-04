Curtis Granderson got a bucket on Shaq on the 'Inside the NBA' set and fans absolutely loved it

Somebody needs to give Kenny Smith a coaching job, ASAP. This man has Curtis Granderson scoring on Shaquille O’Neal. Something ain’t right.

Listen. Granderson is 6’1. He was a beast of an athlete in his heyday on the baseball diamond. We know that and we respect him for that. But he has absolutely no business getting buckets on Shaq.

Shaq? He’s 7’1, y’all. Pretty easily. He’s got a full foot of height on Granderson and he’s much bigger than him, too. But with the help of Smith’s coaching during this Warriors’ simulation at halftime on the Inside the NBA set, Granderson got his bucket.

The crew was doing one of their usual breakdowns at halftime during the Grizzlies-Warriors game and Kenny enlisted the help of the TBS baseball crew. Each of the baseball crew members played a Warrior.

Pedro Martinez was Jordan Poole, Granderson was Steph Curry and Jimmy Rollins was Klay Thompson. Granderson goes to set a pick for Rollins while Pedro played point.

Granderson sets a solid pick on Shaq and then cuts to the rim where he does this.

YOOOOOOOOO. That’s crazy. You’d think Shaq might send that shot into next week, but nah. He whiffed on the block. It was wild.

Somebody has to give Kenny Smith a coaching job off the strength of this alone. Fans absolutely loved this.

That is the question all of us have at this point. But we’re thankful. Very, very thankful.