The Miami Heat got a huge boost off the bench with Victor Oladipo. Having a two-time All-Star coming off the pine is definitely a luxury to have. From Oladipo’s perspective, it’s hard to imagine him predicting he’d be a bench player in what is supposed to be one of his prime years. But after injuries have hampered his ability to stay on the court of late, the goalposts have clearly shifted.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO