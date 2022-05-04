Enough is Enough: The #7 bus line
Deja vu all over again…
Southie is the line capital of the city. From our wildly popular restaurants, to our supermarket+ drug store, and even the #7 rush hour bus stop.
This past March, we posted a line at L + Broadway that stretched half-way up the block – a sign that the workforce was returning to the office. No this line at L + Broadway is commonplace and has been for quite some time.
This line at L + Broadway (above) was captured on Wednesday morning. It basically stretches all the way up the block to M Street.
For several years (yes, years), South Boston residents have been asking for a solution to our bus “situation.” With lots more development on the rise, plus more people moving into the neighborhood, thanks to the creation of new office buildings in the Seaport, what’s a neighborhood to do? Evidently, get in line and wait for the next bus you can board.
There have been numerous MBTA bus meetings and statements from local politicians over the past several yes but there doesn’t seem to be a solution on the horizon. Could an express #7 help? Senator Nick Collins thinks so. A dedicated express bus/bike lane on L/Summer Street has also been thrown out there as a potential solution.
The Better Bus Program was announced by the MBTA over a year ago – ironically the #7 was not even included the system-wide bus planning initiative.
The neighborhood deserve a better bus system and we need it like yesterday. Enough is enough.
Also, on a side note, it’s interesting that L + Broadway is the only bus stop where commuters line up in a queue.
Also – the MBTA installed a bus shelter on East Broadway between M + N so I guess that’s something. (Thanks Paul for the image!)
Maureen Dahill is the editor of Caught in Southie and a lifelong resident of South Boston sometimes mistaken for a yuppie. Co-host of Caught Up, storyteller, lover of red wine and binge watching TV series. Mrs. Peter G. Follow her @MaureenCaught.
- Kevin Conroy May 4, 2022 at 11:25 am - Reply
- I guess there needs to be more meetings. (smirk)
- Kevin B Conroy May 4, 2022 at 11:26 am - Reply
- Lee Thomas May 5, 2022 at 10:18 am - Reply
- Who is “ they “ ?
- Liz May 4, 2022 at 12:19 pm - Reply
- No they need to alter their work schedules – they won’t show up for those either
- Tom Greenleaf May 4, 2022 at 9:02 pm - Reply
- Imagine if it was free
- Gwen twitty May 5, 2022 at 2:15 pm - Reply
- I don’t. Live in Southie anymore . Moved years ago. Just trying to see what’s going on in my home town.
- Ellie Stafford May 5, 2022 at 2:31 pm - Reply
- I’m retired 20 years I took the #7 bus to downtown everyday and there were problems then, nothing has changed. So what are they doing???
- Ellie Adams May 5, 2022 at 2:58 pm - Reply
- I also took the #7 years ago and the service was awful. Called the T everyday to no avail. At least I didn’t have to stand in line.
- Sandra York May 5, 2022 at 3:33 pm - Reply
- Guess folks are constantly late for work !
- Charlie Keating May 5, 2022 at 5:19 pm - Reply
- Right here, phone number and email. flood these. send this story. do it everyday. Call the Media, make some noise play the game, politeness don’t work. Just saying. https://www.boston.gov/departments/mayors-office
- Louise Baxter May 5, 2022 at 8:04 pm - Reply
- The T has a new bus network design coming up meeting may 19th 5:30 pm zoom new map of plan will be available on their website starting May 16th www.mbta.com for meeting scroll down to upcoming events look carefully it’s easy to miss
- The bus shelter is between N & M Sts. I have many times, seen 2-3 #7 busses in a row going down Broadway, before covid. So the T has listened, they have put more #7 busses and #9’s. I just think there are too many people who moved in and work downtown. Dedicating a lane just for busses now will hurt the commuters in cars and those who live in South Boston who need that lane. It will make traffic worse and I personally think it is a bad idea to have a dedicated bus line. That is not the answer.
- Bill May 6, 2022 at 11:26 am - Reply
- The T needs double decker buses. Nothing in the way to interfere with the route from Southie to South Station.
- Think outside the box !
- Paul McCormack May 6, 2022 at 11:39 am - Reply
- YW–and I think the line works at L only because there’s only one bus (7) that stops there so everyone there is getting on the same bus. Not so at the others – don’t think it would work quite as well
Linda Lynch May 6, 2022 at 8:18 am - Reply
