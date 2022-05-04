ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ trailer from Disney+ teases Darth Vader

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – May the Fourth be with you.

In honor of “Star Wars Day,” Disney+ has released another trailer for its upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series starring Ewan McGregor as the storied Jedi Master. Much like the first trailer, it’s filled with many of the usual “Star Wars” standards — swinging lightsabers, sleek spaceships, people looking miserable on the desert planet of Tatooine, etc.

But this time around, Disney+ is giving fans a look at Darth Vader — or at least parts of him.

Near the end of the minute-and-a-half clip, a robotic mechanism can be seen screwing Vader’s bionic arm into place and attaching his chest panel to the front of his body. Vader’s heavy breathing can also be heard, but neither his face, nor his iconic helmet, are shown.

Dave Chappelle attacked on stage by audience member

The teaser makes it clear that Vader’s presence will loom large over the six-part series, which is said to take place 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the prequel films, is also reprising his role for the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtiMq_0fSnGZkq00
Lucasfilm had previously teased an image of Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) from the upcoming series. (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

The cast also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton and Rupert Friend, all of whom are prominently featured in the latest trailer.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” debuts May 27 on Disney+. The series is just one of several upcoming “Star Wars” series to be produced for the streaming service, including “Andor,” starring Diego Luna, and “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson, among others.

