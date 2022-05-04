7 Fun Mother’s Day Activities For Abilene

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Brian Cudaback, a retired arlington firefighter, celebrated Trevor Reed's return to Texas, where he landed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio around 1 o'clock Thursday morning."For me, it was a huge sigh of relief." Reed's father Joey served at the department during the 1980's with Cudaback. "We were stationed at fire station 1 together. Joey, just like trevor, was a very proud Marine." The Arlington Professional Firefighters posted on Facebook, "The Arlington Professional Firefighters is celebrating with our brother and former member Joey Reed in the safe return of his son Trevor from Russian custody. We have prayed for...
