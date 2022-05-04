ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Most moms just want a nap for Mother’s Day, poll finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Amy Larson
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. ( KRON ) — A recent survey asked more than 1,000 mothers: what do you consider to be the ideal Mother’s Day gift?

The perfect present, it turns out, is the gift of time and serenity for taking a nap. Eighteen U.S. states voted that a nap was the most sought-after gift. Five states — Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin — were in the Midwest alone.

“Proving that midwestern moms really need to get some sleep,” wrote time2play.com, which surveyed 1,024 moms who have children living at home.

Nearly 66% of the mothers worked full-time jobs and 27% were stay-at-home moms.

Following naps, the second-most desirable gift for moms on Mother’s Day is a meal that they don’t have to cook. Help with chores, such as cleaning the house, was the third most-coveted present.

The gift of chores was tops in states including Alaska, California, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Texas, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wyoming.

“It turns out moms don’t want a vacuum, they want someone to vacuum,” time2play.com wrote

Once the cooking and cleaning are handled, the next best gifts were a spa treatment, flowers, or a thoughtful card.

The poll also asked mothers, if they could take a full day off away from their children, would they? Nearly 67% answered, “yes,” while 33% said “no.”

Time2play.com poll results state-by-state

“Many consider being a mom the hardest job in the world. Moms are coaches, multitaskers, planners, diaper changers, mediators, chauffeurs, nurses, teachers, and more. These days, most moms tackle these tasks while also maintaining a full-time career,” time2play.com wrote. “So the least we can do for mom is to give her exactly what she wants on the one day a year that’s just for her.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

