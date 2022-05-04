WATCH: Leo Chenal makes a strong first impression with Chiefs fans

Just days after the Kansas City Chiefs selected Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal with the 103rd pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the former Badgers linebacker made a strong impression during his introductory press conference with the team.

When Chenal met with local media yesterday, he couldn’t have been more on brand while describing what he’ll bring to the table.

“Violence and physicality man, that’s it” Chenal said. “I’m addicted to hitting people. I love it. I can’t get enough.”

To put it simply, anyone that’s watched the former Badger play football knows known for his physicality and intensity on defense – so I’d say this is a fair evaluation on his part.

A consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection last year for the Badgers, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound LB led Wisconsin with 115 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

You can watch Chenal’s response to the media below:

