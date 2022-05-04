ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz In The Sculpture Garden At The Baltimore Museum Of Art Returns

By Brandon Weigel
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art’s Jazz in the Sculpture Garden series is returning this summer, bringing acclaimed acts to the outdoor space with 19 early modernist works created by artists such as Alexander Calder, Isamu Noguchi and Auguste Rodin.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday, June 10, 7-9 p.m. The Lao Tizer Quartet featuring Karen Briggs

Sunday, July 24, 11 a.m-1 p.m. Brandee Younger

Saturday, Aug. 13, 7-9 p.m. Todd Marcus Quintet featuring Virginia MacDonald

Tickets are available for single concerts ($50) or as a season package for all three shows ($140).

Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, located in the museum, is offering a dinner package with a three-course meal served on the terrace for $125.

Museum members will receive a 25% discount on tickets and bundles.

Tickets are available online at artbma.org/jazz or at the museum’s box office beginning Thursday, May 5.

