ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Demi Lovato celebrates ‘duality’ with new tattoos after updating pronouns

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdOeQ_0fSn4d5900

Demi Lovato is embracing “duality.”

The non-binary pop star — who recently updated their pronouns on Instagram to include “she/her” in addition to “they/them” — unveiled two new tattoos on social media Monday.

Lovato, 29, had celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo ink the word “love” on one shoulder and “fear” on the other, both in a Gothic gradient font that perfectly matches the “choose love” tattoo they got in March to help raise funds for the non-profit of the same name.

“Duality,” the “Cool for the Summer” singer captioned a snap of their fresh ink.

Lovato has well over 20 tattoos in total, including designs depicting animals, florals and reminders of their faith.

In the past year alone, the star has inked lyrics to the song “Infinite Universe” by Beautiful Chorus on their hand, a giant spider on the side of their head and the aforementioned “choose love” reminder on their arm, the latter amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5wSR_0fSn4d5900
Lovato now has “love” inked on her right shoulder …
dwoo/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlJIH_0fSn4d5900
… And “fear” tattooed on her left.
dwoo/Instagram

Lovato came out as non-binary in May 2021. “Over the past year-and-a-half I’ve been doing some healing and some reflective work, and through this work I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary,” they shared on their “4D With Demi Lovato” podcast at the time, adding that they were changing their pronouns to “they/them.”

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47I0Mw_0fSn4d5900
Lovato came out as non-binary in 2021.
Getty Images for KLUTCH Sports G

Comments / 27

Nathan Kozich
2d ago

Look it is simple. You are either born with a hang down or a doughnut. It doesn't matter how many surgeries or implants you have. It doesn't matter how you choose to identify yourself. You were born with a hang down or a doughnut. You cannot change your DNA!

Reply(1)
21
Southpaw
2d ago

You obviously have no clue what you are. How many more times are you going to change your pronouns?

Reply(1)
13
Joseph Demeo
2d ago

Another mental case that wants to be a part of the in crowd

Reply(2)
20
Related
POPSUGAR

Vanessa Morgan Shares the Sentimental Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo

Vanessa Morgan is the latest "Riverdale" actor to add to her tattoo collection. Just a few months after Camila Mendes visited tattoo artist Kiju to get a large portrait of a whimsical fairy on her upper back, costar Morgan made the same visit to get her own ink. The tattoo, which is on her left wrist and features an overlapping sun-and-moon design, has a special meaning for Morgan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Page Six

Kim Kardashian posts PDA pics with her ‘late nite snack’ Pete Davidson

Someone check on Kanye. Kim Kardashian shared new photos of herself cozying up next to boyfriend Pete Davidson via Twitter and Instagram on Monday. “Late nite snack,” the reality star, 41, cheekily captioned the pics, taken during a pizza dinner date with the “Saturday Night Live” star, 28. The pair — who have been dating since October 2021 — appeared lovey-dovey as Davidson planted a kiss on Kardashian’s cheek in one of the photos. They also stared affectionately into each other’s eyes in another. It appears the images were taken shortly after the two made their public debut as a couple, seeing as the Skims...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Celebrity#Duality#Dwoo
HollywoodLife

Why Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Won’t Attend The Met Gala With Her

It looks like Kendall Jenner will be walking the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone at the 2022 Met Gala. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the 26-year-old model’s boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25, will likely not join her at the star-studded event to make their red carpet debut. The news comes as Devin recovers from some injuries during his sixth season with the Phoenix Suns.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We’re Still Not Recovered From This Slinky Red Dress Mariah Carey Wore For The ‘Emancipation Of Mimi’ Anniversary—Breathtaking!

Mariah Carey is the queen of glam and the “We Belong Together” singer is a big fan of next-level glam. She is never one to shy away from showing off her curves or wearing an embellished ensemble. And to celebrate the anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi—she did both! We can’t get over the slinky red dress she just wore on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Alec Baldwin Shares 'Why' He and Wife Hilaria Keep Having More Kids: 'The Ultimate Journey'

Alec Baldwin loves being a father. On Instagram Thursday, the 64-year-old actor opened up about why he and wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having more kids. The couple are parents of six – daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and four sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Here’s What J-Lo’s New Engagement Ring From Ben Looks Like vs. Her Old One

Click here to read the full article. Something old, something new. Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ben Affleck looks a lot different than the first one he gave her 20 years ago. J-Lo announced her engagement to Ben on April 8, 2022, in her newsletter, On the JLo, which included a video message to her fans where she shows off her new diamond engagement ring and says, “You’re perfect.” J-Lo also teased the “major announcement” in a Twitter video. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J-Lo said in the video. She also added a diamond ring...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears gives a glimpse of her 'small belly' after pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's giving a glimpse of her baby bump. A few days after announcing she is pregnant, the singer, 40, shared a video of herself on Instagram in various crop tops and form-fitting dresses that showed off her midriff area, with the song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base playing in the background.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Goes Off-The-Shoulder In A Stunning Gold Dress On The Red Carpet—Our Jaws Dropped!

Kelly Clarkson can truly do it all— churn out hit after hit with her powerhouse vocals, coach fellow singers on The Voice and grace red carpet events— all in style. The “Since U Been Gone” singer, 39, rocked a gorgeous ensemble centered around a shimmering, radiant gold dress earlier this week while promoting her and Snoop Dogg‘s new show, American Song Contest.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy