Stephen Colbert Eviscerates “Liars” on the Supreme Court And “Gullible” Susan Collins Over Roe v. Wade

By Liz Kocan
 2 days ago
On last night’s episode (May 3) of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Colbert wasted no time at all addressing the news of the day, the fact that a draft of a Supreme Court majority decision to overturn Roe V. Wade had leaked. Colbert began by saying, “When I heard this last night, at first I was shocked. Then I was shocked that I was shocked,” he said. “You see, I’m no Angela Lansbury and this is no Cabot Cove, but keen-eyed observers may have noticed they’ve been dropping a few hints, a few clues that this may be coming down the pike.”

Colbert went on to point out that the decision was written by Justice Alito, who was also joined in the decision by conservative justices Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh. (“Congratulations ladies, decisions about what you can do with your body are being made by four old dudes and a woman who thinks The Handmaid’s Tale is a rom-com!” Colbert said.) He then pointed out that in the televised confirmation hearings of Alito, Coney Barrett, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, each declared that they had no intentions of overturning the law, as it is “the law of the land,” in Gorsuch’s words.

After playing the clips that showed each of the Justices’ stating their intent to uphold Roe, Colbert ripped into them, “So if these folks believed that Roe V. Wade was so ‘egregiously decided,’ why didn’t they tell the senators that during their confirmation hearings? Because American voters support abortion in all or most cases at 80%. They knew that if they were honest, they wouldn’t get the job, so they lied. Which I think is perjury. But what do I know, I’m no Supreme Court Justice, I’m not a good enough liar.”

Colbert also spared no vitriol for Senator Susan Collins, who publicly supported Kavanaugh and Gorsuch during their hearings, and now seems surprised that they have voted to overturn the law, referring to her as a “gullible grandma,” for accepting them at their word.

Colbert, was not the only TV host to express his disgust at the leaked decision. Whoopi Goldberg had a similar emotional response to the news on yesterday’s episode of The View, where she called abortion, “a human issue,” and stated, “Making that decision [to have an abortion] is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly, it’s not something you can just do. It is a hard, awful decision that people make. And if you don’t have the wherewithal to understand that, to start this conversation with ‘I know how hard this must be for you,’ if you’re starting it by telling me I’m gonna burn in hell, then you’re not looking out for me as a human being.”

