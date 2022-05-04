Bravo has not called Jill Zarin about throwback ‘RHONY’ show

Jill Zarin has yet to hear from Bravo or Andy Cohen about being cast in the new “Real Housewives of New York City” series starring ex-“Housewives.”

“No I haven’t heard from anybody,” Zarin told TMZ on Tuesday.

When asked if she finds it “disrespectful” that she hasn’t heard from production, Zarin, who previously teased that she wants an offer , said that she doesn’t think anyone has gotten a call.

“Now if everybody’s been called and I wasn’t, then of course I’d be a little hurt, but no no one’s been called,” Zarin, 58, said.

Bravo announced in March that it would be rebooting and likely recasting “RHONY,” as well as creating the second show that will feature fan favorite alums, but Cohen emphasized that production was prioritizing the reboot.

Zarin said she'd be a "little hurt" if she was the only one production didn't call.

“I think they’re worried about the regular show and getting that running, because they know we’re all here,” Zarin told the outlet.

The “RHONY” OG teased that the new series needs her, because she’s “pretty hard to forget.” Zarin added that even if she doesn’t get an offer, she could never “hold a grudge ever” against the network.

Zarin echoed Cohen's sentiment that they're working on recasting "RHONY" first.

Several former “RHONY” stars have also commented on the news with mixed reviews. Bethenny Frankel called it “f–king boring” while Leah McSweeney told us she’d be down to return. Carole Radziwill expressed her disinterest in joining and Kelly Bensimon told us she’d be open to the idea and hopes Alex McCord will join her.

Zarin was an original “RHONY” cast member, but left the show after Season 4 in 2011. However, the mom of one made frequent appearances in later years — including attending Luann de Lesseps’ wedding to Tom D’Agostino .