ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Listen Now: Leyla McCalla Channels Radio Haiti

By Read our books
Garden & Gun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Leyla McCalla was 10, she spent the summer at her grandmother’s home in Haiti, a world away from her childhood in New York City. McCalla’s parents were Haitian immigrants, and her mother—a lawyer—sent McCalla and her younger sister to stay with her mother while she crisscrossed Haiti doing legal advocacy...

gardenandgun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Did Black People Start Country Music? Here's the 4-1-1

The music industry wouldn’t be the same without the influence of Black culture. Legendary names such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, The Notorious B.I.G, and more have helped shape the way today's artists create music. Not to mention, hip hop — considered to be music’s most influential genre — was created by African Americans and Afro-Caribbeans in the heart of The Bronx, N.Y., in the 1970s.
MUSIC
Variety

Judy Henske, Influential ‘60s Folk Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 85

Click here to read the full article. Judy Henske, a fixture of the ‘60s folk-revival scene, died on April 27 in hospice care in Los Angeles after a long illness, according to her husband, Craig Doerge. The imposing, six-foot-plus-tall Heske commanded the stage, combining traditional material like “Wade in the Water” and “Love Henry” with an onstage act marked by frank, witty on-stage banter. Her 1964 single “High Flying Bird” anticipated the psychedelic blues of emerging rock singers like Janis Joplin and Grace Slick. Dubbed “The Queen of the Beatniks” by producer Jack Nitzsche, Henske’s sarcasm was reportedly channeled by Woody Allen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Patty Griffin’s New Album Features Robert Plant Collaboration

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will release TAPE on June 10, a collection of rare demos and home recordings. All of the songs on the upcoming album were hand-picked by Griffin herself, after combing through old personal recordings chronicling a 26-year career. "I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered," the singer said in a statement. TAPE will be the first collection of new material since the Americana artist's self-titled Grammy-winning album in 2019.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
American Songwriter

Sabrina Claudio Wants to Serve the Songs, Talks New LP ‘Based On A Feeling’

Popstar Sabrina Claudio was raised around music. It showed up in family gatherings, parties, cleaning time, and chores. And while she never initially thought she’d be a well-known songwriter and performer growing up, she’s become just that, earning millions of song streams and airplay around the world. Today, Claudio, who is set to release her latest LP, Based On A Feeling, on Friday (May 6), considers herself an R&B artist at heart. She’s soulful and insightful in her craft. Yet, she also calls herself normal—perhaps even “too normal”—honoring authenticity in her work more than accolades or marketing manipulation. These roots have proved valuable as Claudio continues to grow and mature, both personally and professionally. In fact, she’s finally been able to hone her vision to one central tenant and that has inspired the bloom of her newest work completely—though it almost never happened.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Let’s Do It by Bob Stanley review – a voyage through pop’s origins

Bob Stanley’s first book, 2013’s Yeah Yeah Yeah, looked like a completely insane undertaking: the entire history of pop music – from the first British chart in 1952 to the rise of Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love – in one book. Astonishingly, it worked. It was wide-ranging and learned, opinionated and funny, and justly critically acclaimed. Clearly that success emboldened its author: the prequel, Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop, feels even more ambitious. It attempts to tell the story of pop from the turn of the 20th century, when the term was first used – a 1901 advert in the Stage for a sheet music lending library promised “all the latest Pop. Music” – to the rise of rock’n’roll. It feels vastly broader in scope, by necessity encompassing everything from music hall to Muddy Waters. Because Stanley continues the stories of pre-rock’n’roll stars long after the rise of rock’n’roll – one later chapter is titled Adventures in Beatleland – a book that begins in Victorian London ends, more or less, in the present day: a huge timespan to cover, even in 600 pages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

Belle and Sebastian Tap London Teens to Direct ‘Talk To Me Talk To Me’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Belle and Sebastian have unveiled a music video for their single, “Talk To Me Talk To Me,” off the group’s new LP, A Bit Of Previous. The video was written and directed by 15-year-old south London siblings Freya and Rosalie Salkeld. “We had a small budget to make the video and were going to make it ourselves, but we ran out of time,” frontman Stuart Murdoch explained in a statement. “So we put out an open call to filmmakers who would be interested in making something for the existing budget, requesting an image encapsulating...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhiannon Giddens
Person
Leyla Mccalla
Ultimate Classic Rock

45 Years Ago: Parliament Unleash ‘Live P-Funk Earth Tour’ LP

With the 1977 release of Live: P-Funk Earth Tour, funk legends Parliament jumped into the landslide of live albums, and tried to capture their incredible show on record. Parliament were a spectacular live act in both sight and sound, and this album does its best to bring that live experience into living rooms. For the most part, the two-record set succeeds.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy