In addition to considering two proposed changes to the Texas constitution, Austin voters will decide on a single ballot measure, Proposition A, in the city's May 7 election. The proposition would codify an end to low-level marijuana enforcement and ban police from executing no-knock warrants in Austin. Proposition A made it onto the ballot following a successful petition drive by the statewide political engagement group Ground Game Texas. If approved by voters, the city said the measure would take effect immediately after the election is canvassed later this month.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO