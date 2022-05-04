Commissioners approve land agreement

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Spring break rules for the unincorporated areas of Panama City Beach are now similar to those inside city limits. County commissioners hope this will make things easier for law enforcement. The board passed three new ordinances to keep locals and visitors safe during future spring break seasons. The first will […]
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - With a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, state numbers show Florida had 16,623 abortions in a little more than the first three months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions...
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The first week of May is National Correctional Officers Week. 18 vendors are hosting food and other items at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview. “What we are doing is we are taking an opportunity to celebrate what we call heroes behind the walls,” said Okaloosa County corrections director Eric Esmond. […]
Fenton Village Inc. has received a grant that will allow it to install safety improvements in portions of the six- by two-block business area deemed to be unsafe, the organization announced. Maryland Community Safety Works program grant in the amount of $42,460 will be used to install lighting in the...
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is considering accepting a $200,000 donation from the Beard-Young Family Foundation to help pay for a project to build rental cabins at the Rosemary Dunes trailhead on the Backcountry Trail. The council discussed the donation at the May 3 work session and will likely vote to accept it at the next regular session on May 17.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A Fox 10 News investigation is getting results. Demolition of the courtesy piers at Baldwin County’s new boat launch got underway Tuesday, May 3, 2022. They will be torn out and moved in order to align them properly with the boat ramps. What goes...
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores Mayor: chances of a third bridge "slim" Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft at a recent town hall told people it was doubtful ALDOT will build a third bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway to help alleviate traffic on Highway 59 and create another evacuation route.
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — After several hearings, permits and thousands of dollars in expenses, Horse Power Pavilion has delivered a complaint to Walton County officials. On April 14, 2022, Walton County was served with a complaint from Horse Power Pavilion and its attorney. The complaint includes a Bert Harris Act Claim — a law that […]
MARY ESTHER — By late summer, the City Council is expected to be armed with detailed information that will help it determine the city’s best long-term wastewater treatment and disposal method. The council on Monday approved paying up to $62,900 to Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions for the development...
DESTIN — "Blustering" was the word State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden used to describe recent comments made by her former co-worker, Graham Fountain, implying he had access to law enforcement records authorities claim are exempt from disclosure to the public.
"He was probably blustering. If he does have it, I have no idea how...
FORT WALTON BEACH — Debra J. Hutto, along with Shalimar United Methodist Church, founded the Emerald Coast Chapter of Reboot to heal “soul wounds” from the effects of trauma for active-duty veterans and first responders. “Deb’s Reboot classes have prevented three suicides, saved four marriages and healed...
BAY COUNTY — After debris-carrying trucks damaged dozens of roads following Hurricane Michael in 2018, county leaders finally are getting the solution they have been awaiting.
More than 132 miles of roads in Bay County will be paved with the help of $40 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
County commissioners announced the resurfacing project during their...
