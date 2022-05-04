Commissioners approve land agreement

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is considering accepting a $200,000 donation from the Beard-Young Family Foundation to help pay for a project to build rental cabins at the Rosemary Dunes trailhead on the Backcountry Trail. The council discussed the donation at the May 3 work session and will likely vote to accept it at the next regular session on May 17.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO