ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Commissioners approve land agreement

By Riley Hansen
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of County Commissioners held a 5-0 vote to...

srpressgazette.com

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Spring Break will look different for Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Spring break rules for the unincorporated areas of Panama City Beach are now similar to those inside city limits. County commissioners hope this will make things easier for law enforcement. The board passed three new ordinances to keep locals and visitors safe during future spring break seasons.  The first will […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - With a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, state numbers show Florida had 16,623 abortions in a little more than the first three months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. Jail hosting Food Truck Frenzy week

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The first week of May is National Correctional Officers Week. 18 vendors are hosting food and other items at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview. “What we are doing is we are taking an opportunity to celebrate what we call heroes behind the walls,” said Okaloosa County corrections director Eric Esmond. […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Santa Rosa County, FL
Government
Milton, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
OBA

Orange Beach looking at building rental cabins at Rosemary Dunes

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is considering accepting a $200,000 donation from the Beard-Young Family Foundation to help pay for a project to build rental cabins at the Rosemary Dunes trailhead on the Backcountry Trail. The council discussed the donation at the May 3 work session and will likely vote to accept it at the next regular session on May 17.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WPMI

Doubt surrounding new bridge proposal in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores Mayor: chances of a third bridge "slim" Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft at a recent town hall told people it was doubtful ALDOT will build a third bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway to help alleviate traffic on Highway 59 and create another evacuation route.
GULF SHORES, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moa
WMBB

Horse Power Pavilion files legal complaint

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — After several hearings, permits and thousands of dollars in expenses, Horse Power Pavilion has delivered a complaint to Walton County officials. On April 14, 2022, Walton County was served with a complaint from Horse Power Pavilion and its attorney. The complaint includes a Bert Harris Act Claim — a law that […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Panama City News Herald

Bay County to repave 132 miles of roads damaged in Michael's wake. Is yours on the list?

BAY COUNTY — After debris-carrying trucks damaged dozens of roads following Hurricane Michael in 2018, county leaders finally are getting the solution they have been awaiting.  More than 132 miles of roads in Bay County will be paved with the help of $40 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.  County commissioners announced the resurfacing project during their...
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy