Watford’s hopes of staying in the league hang by a thread as even if they win all of their remaining matches they could still go down. They do have some hope against Crystal Palace, though, as their away form has produced almost three-quarters of their points tally. Palace can still finish in the top half and Patrick Vieira should be quietly confident his side can put Watford out of their misery. Roy Hodgson will undoubtedly receive a warm welcome as he visits a ground where he spent many fine years before he retires at the end of the campaign. Graham Searles.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO