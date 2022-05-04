ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

In photos: 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

By admin
mountain-topmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially...

Comments / 0

Ultimate Classic Rock

Final Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote Winners Revealed

Fan voting for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022 has now ended and the results are in. Duran Duran finished out on top with over 900,000 votes. A closer margin presented itself between Eminem's second place standing at roughly 680,000 votes and Pat Benatar following close behind in third with a little over 630,000 votes. Eurythmics (442,000) and Dolly Parton (393,000) came in at fourth and fifth place, respectively.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rolling Stone

Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar Dominate Rock Hall Fans’ Ballot Final Tally

Click here to read the full article. After over 5 million votes were cast, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fans’ ballot closed Friday with Duran Duran, Eminem and Pat Benatar finishing atop the leaderboard. Duran Duran, a first-time Rock Hall nominee in 2022 despite years of eligibility, dominated the fans ballot, with the British band garnering nearly 934,000 votes. That’s 250,000 more votes than the Number Two artist on the fan ballot, Eminem, who enjoyed a big turnout despite the debate over his nomination. Finishing just 50,000 votes behind Eminem was two-time nominee Benatar, and then there was a drop-off...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rob Halford on Judas Priest Entering the Rock Hall: ‘A Great Day For Heavy Metal’

Click here to read the full article. Judas Priest have been eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a quarter century, and they appeared on the ballot three times before finally making it in this year as one of the winners of the Musical Excellence Award, but frontman Rob Halford isn’t even remotely bitter that it’s taken this long. “Third time’s the charm,” he tells Rolling Stone via Zoom, beaming with delight. “We left the launchpad and now we’re headed to the hallowed halls. It’s a great day for Judas Priest and a great day for...
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Opinion: Rock Hall Inducting Judas Priest for ‘Musical Excellence’ Is Actually a Backhanded Compliment

After appearing on the ballot three times, heavy metal legends Judas Priest will finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but not in the traditional manner. Instead, the Hall has honored them with an award for "Musical Excellence," which is actually a backhanded compliment and a byproduct of a system of checks and balances for the seriously out of touch and backward ideological thinking of the Hall's standard voting committee.
MUSIC
The Boot

See Inside the 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony [Pictures]

Sunday (May 1) was an emotional night as four new members of the country music family were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The annual Medallion Ceremony is a momentous occasion filled with much joy, but this year's event felt heavy with the absence of Judds singer Naomi Judd, who died just one day prior to the event. It was the Judd family who decided the Medallion Ceremony should proceed as planned.
MUSIC

